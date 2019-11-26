Norman museum getting into the Christmas spirit with free family event

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A local museum is getting into the Christmas spirit with a free public event next week.

The Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History will celebrate the holidays with the ‘2019 Holiday Happening’ on Thursday, Dec. 5.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., visitors can enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities like free photos with Santa, cookie decorating, and face painting.

Guests can also play games, win prizes, and interact with real museum specimens.

“Holiday Happening is one of our favorite events here at the museum,” said Jes Cole, head of education. “Families and visitors of all ages have the chance to partake in some holiday fun, win prizes, decorate cookies, make crafts, play games and really just have a nice night at the museum.”

The event is free and admission to the museum is complimentary.