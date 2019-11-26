× OKC firefighters battling trash fire that threatens building

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters are fighting back a trash fire that is threatening a building.

The fire ignited at around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of NE 40th Street, according to OKC fire officials.

A downed power line ignited the blaze.

The main body of the fire has been extinguished, but firefighters are still battling the blaze.

OKC firefighters have been hopping all day, responding to over a dozen grass fires, trash fires and power line checks.