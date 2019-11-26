OKCPD release details in last night’s alleged kidnapping that led to Amber Alert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Terrifying moments for a local mom - her 3-year-old son taken at gunpoint by a man she knew.

You may have got the Amber Alert about this event last night.

The mom's work with Oklahoma City Police helped get her child back in her arms.

The woman says she was driving when she noticed her ex-boyfriend following her.

She told police he then contacted her, demanded she pull over into a convenience store and give him $150 or he'd start shooting at her car.

That car - the same one her child was in.

"She pulled over at a convenience store - so did she - they were in separate vehicles," said MSgt. Gary Knight with the OKC Police Department.

At that gas station near SE 149th & Sunnylane, the mother told the suspect, 28-year-old Marcellias Arterberry that the ATM machine wasn`t working.

That's when she says he grabbed 3-year-old Isaiah Zackery from her car and pulled out a gun.

"Told her that she could have the child back when he got money from her," Knight said. "He then left with the child."

The mother called 911, and eventually, an Amber Alert was issued.

Later, Arterberry asked the woman to meet up and exchange the same amount of cash for the child - this time at a Walmart.

But when he saw officers there, he told her to head to NE 16th & MacArthur- more than 20 miles from where Isaiah was originally taken.

She gave him the money and he gave her her child.

He took off - but police were already waiting for him.

"They went out, found him, arrested him," Knight said.

The Amber Alert was canceled less than 20 minutes after it was issued.

Thankfully - the little boy is ok.

"It's sad and frightening when a child is at the center of something like this where you have people in a relationship and they aren't getting along and they end up using the child as a pawn to get something from the other and that's exactly what happened in this case," said Knight.

Arterberry was taken to the hospital to be checked out then booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for kidnapping for purposes of extortion and robbery.