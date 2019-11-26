× Oklahoma City Zoo offering cute, eco-friendly gifts for Christmas

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are trying to find stocking stuffers for loved ones, the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden hopes that you will think of it and the environment this Christmas.

Organizers say the zoo has gifts available at all price levels, adding that many of the gifts are eco-friendly.

The zoo will be selling the following items through Christmas:

Candle Garden Pot- After the wax burns through, the candle turns into a beautiful planter ($29.99)

Sustainable Fashion- Each Kastifel t-shirt diverts 6.5 water bottles from landfills by turning them into fabric. ($34.99)

S’well Beverage Bottles- Bottles keep beverages cool for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12. (Range from $31.49 to $34.99)

Conservation Coffee- Help save mountain gorillas in Uganda with Gorilla Conservation Coffee. ($19.99- $24.99)

KidzLabs “Break Your Own” Geocode and Crystal Rock Kit- Tap with a hammer to see beautiful crystals inside. (Range from $3.99 to $19.99)

U-Konserve Stainless Steel Reusable Straw and Brush- A stainless steel straw to cut down on plastic pollution with a cleaning brush. ($7.99)

Eco Plush – Adorable plush contains no plastic and the fill used inside is made from 100 percent recycled material. ($12.99)

OKC Zoo Snow Globe – Available in an assortment of animals and sizes. ($12.99- $15.99)

On Nov. 29, take25 percent off all non-clearance/ sale items at the Safari Gift Shop. Plus, ZOOfriends members save 25 percent throughout the month of December at the Safari Gift Shop.