Oklahoma educator known for inspiring students honored with prestigious award

CLAREMORE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma eighth-grade teacher has been surprised with a prestigious national award.

Brooke Lee, an eighth-grade teacher at Will Rogers Junior High in Claremore, has received the national Milken Educator Award.

“The impact Brooke has made on students and families is nothing short of extraordinary. We are so proud to have her represent Oklahoma on the national stage,” State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said. “Brooke creates an environment where her students feel safe, valued, and connected while inspiring her fellow educators to discover innovative, evidence-based strategies that bolster student outcomes.”

Lee, an English language arts teacher, is known for engaging her students’ individual interests to keep them learning. Last year, nearly half of Lee’s students showed an average increase of at least two years of academic growth.

“Every child in Oklahoma deserves to be inspired by the very power of education itself and the potential of a bright future, and Oklahoma’s teachers help to make this possible each day,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt. “They invest in children from all walks of life and ultimately leave an impact that extends far beyond the walls of our schools. Oklahoma is proud of Brooke Lee as she sets the standard for exceptional teaching and helps to make our shared vision of a Top Ten education system possible.”

Lee is the only Milken Educator Award winner from Oklahoma this year and is among just 40 teachers nationally honored with the award.

“Mrs. Lee believes that education is the equalizer for all students and that relationships are the foundation of student learning,” said Bryan Frazier, superintendent of Claremore Public Schools. “She is not only an outstanding, caring teacher to students, but she is also a teacher leader actively involved in collaborative learning with staff. It’s fitting that the Milken Educator Award is considered the Oscars of Teaching because she is a true superstar in our school and our community.”