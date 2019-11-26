Oklahoma school district changing dress code policy after African headwrap controversy

BYNG, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma school district is changing course after a group of students spoke publicly about being punished for wearing their African headwraps to school.

The students from Byng High School told News 4 it started when Delanie Seals was reprimanded for wearing an African headwrap to school.

“He told me to take it off, and what was that thing on my head? It seemed a little disrespectful,” Seals said.

School administrators told her the headwrap was a dress code violation and a safety concern.

Seals and Is’Abella Miller were given in-school detention the last time they tried to wear their headwraps to school.

“He basically said either take it off or go to ISD, and we said we’ll take the ISD because we’re not taking something off that has such a symbolic meaning,” Miller said.

Last month, the superintendent for Byng Public Schools told News 4 that the board has listened to the students’ request to be able to wear their African headwraps at school and no decision has been made.

Now, it seems that the district is changing course.

News 4 learned that the Byng Public School District is changing its dress code policy to allow headwear to be worn on campus.

The new policy will go into effect after the next school board meeting on Dec. 9.

The students say they hope to introduce legislation to get the policy changed statewide.