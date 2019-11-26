Police: Alleged thief pulls out gun while stealing 12-pack of beer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are hoping to speak with two men who may know something about a robbery at a local convenience store.

On Oct. 28, Oklahoma City officers were called to a reported armed robbery at a business in the 2900 block of N.W. 10th St.

Witnesses told investigators that a young man in a gray hoodie came into the store and immediately picked up a 12-pack of Modelo beer.

According to the police report, the man walked past the registers and headed out of the store.

At that point, the alleged suspect was stopped by an employee, who told him to put the beer back. That’s when the alleged suspect pulled out a handgun and got into a blue four-door sedan.

Now, police have released surveillance photos of two people they would like to speak with in connection to the crime.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.