Potlucks to feed local homeless residents on Thanksgiving

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thanksgiving Day potlucks will be held in the metro area to feed the homeless and bring the community together.

Gobble Gobble Give locations will be set up for potlucks at four Cali Roots locations in Oklahoma, including one in Oklahoma City and one in Norman.

The potlucks will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The Oklahoma City location is at 4327 NW 23rd St., and the Norman location is at 777 S. Jenkins Ave.

Gobble Gobble Give potlucks will also be in Stillwater, 111 W. Elm Ave., and Nichols Hills, 7602 N. Western Ave. Both will also be at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Cali Roots is a cannabis company, and Gobble Gobble Give is a nonprofit committed to bringing positive change in local communities by delivering food, clothing and toiletries to those in need during the holidays, according to an Evolutionary Media Group news release.