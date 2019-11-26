× Pursuit in Oklahoma County ends with suspect vehicle crash

NICOMA PARK, Okla. (KFOR) – A pursuit in Oklahoma County ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed.

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies started chasing the suspect near NE 23rd and Henry Road in Nicoma Park, according to Mark Myers, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office.

The chase then continued north on Henny Road to NE 57th Street, where the suspect crashed and was quickly taken into custody.

Information has not yet been released on what prompted deputies to pursue the suspect.

