Rep. Horn starts "Holiday Cards for Heroes" program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Today, Congresswoman Kendra Horn (OK-5) launched the “Holiday Cards for Heroes” program for the 2019 holiday season.

Constituents are invited to drop off holiday cards for military service members at Congresswoman Horn’s District Office in Oklahoma City, starting today through Friday, Dec. 13.

“Though the holidays are a special time for families and friends to gather together, many of the brave men and women in our armed forces spend this season far from their loved ones,” Horn said. “A personal, handwritten card is a meaningful way to say thank you, offer words of encouragement, and share holiday cheer with the Americans serving our country. I’m glad we can help out with this program to connect Oklahomans and those serving our country away from home.”

Congresswoman Horn’s office will deliver the cards to the United Service Organizations (USO), who will distribute the cards to our active military members overseas.

You are asked not to seal the cards in envelopes.

Congresswoman Horn’s district office is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. at 400 N. Walker Ave., Suite 210, Oklahoma City, OK 73102. The office is closed Nov. 27 through Nov. 29 for Thanksgiving.