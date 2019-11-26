× Sephora employee arrested after being accused of embezzlement

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An employee at a popular makeup company has been taken into custody after she was accused of embezzling from the store.

On Nov. 24, officers were called to Sephora in Penn Square Mall in reference to a white-collar crime.

Investigators learned that Maria Vega, an employee had been embezzling from the store.

According to an arrest report, a loss prevention manager told officers that Vega used to be an employee of Sephora a few years ago and recently reapplied and was hired again.

In August, employees noticed that Vega allegedly began making fraudulent merchandise returns to gift cards and then keeping those gift cards.

“[Vega], while on shift, would return merchandise that customers brought in and then later would do another return of the same items, place that return on the gift card, and keep that gift card,” the affidavit read.

Since August, store officials said there had been 52 fraudulent merchandise returns for a total of $3,460.

When she was confronted, store leaders say Vega admitted to the embezzlement scheme.

Vega was ultimately arrested on one complaint of embezzlement.