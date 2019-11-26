Update: Silver alert canceled for 73-year-old man

Posted 6:59 am, November 26, 2019, by , Updated at 08:06AM, November 26, 2019

UPDATE: Officials were able to cancel the silver alert after finding Wayne Wyatt.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for a 73-year-old man who has been missing since Monday night.

Officials with the  Oklahoma City Police Department issued a silver alert for 73-year-old Wayne Wyatt.

Wyatt was last seen around 9:45 p.m. on Monday in the 3400 block of Springlake Dr.

He may be driving a black 2015 Nissan Rogue with a customized Oklahoma license plate “132 MS.”

Wyatt was last seen wearing a maroon or brown polo-type shirt, gray slacks, and black high top shoes.

Wayne Wyatt

If you have any information about Wyatt’s whereabouts, call police.

