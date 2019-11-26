Sooners Jump to 7 In College Football Playoff Rankings

There was a big domino that fell last weekend if the Sooners were going to their fourth straight College Football Playoff. Oregon was dropped by Arizona State effectively crushing their chances in the race for the final four. That meant Oklahoma jumped to 7 with games against Oklahoma State and Baylor remaining. Both of whom appear in the rankings.

Utah still has a date with Oregon in the Pac 12 title game. Alabama still has a showdown with Auburn.

In the Week 13 rankings, there was a bit of a shake up. Ohio State leapfrogged LSU for the number one spot after the Buckeyes picked up a convincing win against Penn State. With a lot of football left to play, here’s the full November 26th rankings by the committee.

  1. Ohio State
  2. LSU
  3. Clemson
  4. Georgia
  5. Alabama
  6. Utah
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Minnesota
  9. Baylor
  10. Penn State
  11. Florida
  12. Wisconsin
  13. Michigan
  14. Oregon
  15. Auburn
  16. Notre Dame
  17. Iowa
  18. Memphis
  19. Cincinnati
  20. Boise State
  21. Oklahoma State
  22. USC
  23. Iowa State
  24. Virginia Tech
  25. Appalachian State
