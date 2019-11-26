× Turtles rescued after fire at Oklahoma aquarium exhibit

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KFOR) – Several turtles had to be rescued Monday night after an exhibit at an Oklahoma aquarium caught fire.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, officials say one of the display pavilions in the outdoor Turtle Town exhibit at the Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center caught fire.

Investigators believe the fire was likely sparked when a heat lamp made contact with part of the wood deck.

Immediately, staff members and firefighters with the Medicine Park Fire Department arrived at the scene. Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames and rescue all of the red-eared sliders in the exhibit.

Officials say the turtles will now be housed in temporary quarters while their exhibit is being rebuilt over the winter.

Organizers say Turtle Town is one of the most popular exhibits at the aquarium. Throughout the spring, summer, and fall visitors can feed the turtles shaved pieces of sweet potatoes.

Officials say they hope to have the exhibit rebuilt so that the public feeding activities can resume in the spring.