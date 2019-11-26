× Wheeler District hosting food drive to feed children in need during the holidays

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A growing district in Oklahoma City is preparing to host a food drive to make a major impact on children in need.

The Wheeler District is partnering with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma to host a food drive during the last week of November. All of the food collected will benefit the food bank’s School Pantry Program, which provides chronically hungry middle and high school students with food to sustain them after school hours, on weekends and during holidays.

Community members can drop non-perishable food items off at the Wheeler Ferris Wheel during operating hours. In return for every donation of two food items, individuals will receive a free Ferris wheel ride.

The most-needed food items include:

Canned protein – chili, chicken, tuna, beans, salmon

Broth-based canned soup – chicken and noodle, beef stew, etc.

Canned fruit – canned in water or 100% juice

Canned vegetables – tomatoes, green beans, mixed vegetables

Oatmeal – instant or regular oatmeal with no sugar added

Dry pasta – whole grain, veggie pasta or egg noodles

Granola bars

Hot & serve meals – ravioli, lasagna, spaghetti and meatballs, macaroni

Peanut butter

Rice – white or brown

Tomato products and pasta sauces – low sodium or no salt added

Cereal – whole grain Cheerios, wheat Chex, Wheaties, granola or shredded wheat.