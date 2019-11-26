× Woman dies from injuries after being hit on Oklahoma highway

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a 41-year-old Oklahoma woman is dead after she was hit by a car on a state highway.

Around 6:20 p.m. on Monday, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to an accident along Hwy 3W near County Rd. 1500, west of Ada.

Investigators say 41-year-old Dottie Coshatt was crossing the road to get a ladder when she was hit by a Ford Explorer.

Officials say Coshatt died at the scene of the crash from her injuries.

The driver and passenger in the Ford Explorer were not injured.