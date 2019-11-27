5 arrested after BB gun drive-by shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Five people are in custody for a drive-by shooting in Southeast Oklahoma City with BB guns.

Oklahoma City police say Terry Adams and his family were walking down the street when a car drove by, rolled down the windows and fired six or seven shots.

One of the BBs even hit Terry in the side of the head.

“Obviously if it had hit him in the eye, or if it had hit someplace and actually penetrated into his head it would have been a much more tragic situation,” MSgt. Garry Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

Terry says he went on Monday with his wife and granddaughter to the convenience store down the street.

They started walking back, and that’s when it happened.

“I just couldn’t believe that. You know, I just couldn’t believe it,” Terry said. “I was just kind of surprised.”

Terry says he knew right away that he was hit. At first, he thought they were real bullets and one grazed him, then he realized there was a BB lodged in the side of his head.

“A good thump, like if your mom thumped you upside your head or something,” Terry said. “That’s what it felt like.”

While everything was happening, Terry’s main concern was the safety of his granddaughter. He says once he found out everyone was okay, he was just mad.

“I was wanting justice. I mean, I was really shaken up, but I wanted something done right then,” Terry said.

Oklahoma City police say the suspects are facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm from a moving vehicle.