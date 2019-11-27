‘A Christmas Carol’ performances to help fight Oklahoma hunger

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Theatrical performances of a classic Christmas tale will raise money for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma will continue its tradition of raising money for the Food Bank during their run of ‘A Christmas Carol’ performances at the Plaza Theatre.

Donations will be collected after each performance from Nov. 29 to Dec. 24. Lyric Theatre patrons have donated more than $162,000 during performances since 2011, according to a Food Bank news release.

“This production is an annual holiday tradition in the metro and we are so grateful that Lyric Theatre and its patrons continue to support the mission of the Regional Food Bank,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “Throughout their eight years of support, they have helped to provide more than a million meals to Oklahomans living with hunger.”

Oklahoma is ranked the fifth hungriest state in the country, but the Food Bank is fighting the state’s rising tide of hunger.

“The Regional Food Bank distributes nearly one million pounds of food a week to 53 counties in central and western Oklahoma,” the news release states.

Donations to the Food Bank help Oklahomans like Mohauna, who receives food at the Regional Food Bank’s Moore Food & Resource Center.

“If I didn’t have this place to come to for food, I can’t even imagine where I’d be. It means everything to me. If this weren’t here, I don’t know what I’d do. I’d probably be living on the street not able to pay my rent,” Mohauna said.

You can purchase tickets to ‘A Christmas Carol’ at LyricTheatreOKC.org or by calling Lyric’s box office at (405) 524-9312.

The Plaza Theatre is located at 1725 N.W. 16 St. in Oklahoma City.