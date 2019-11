ALTUS, Okla. (KFOR) – The 97th Air Mobility Wing will hold its annual Base Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 5 at Wings of Freedom Park for base members.

The family of a deployed member will accompany Col. Matthew Leard, 97 AMW Commander, to light the tree.

The event is open to those with base access.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. and will include live reindeer, kid-centric activities, a live band, refreshments and a holiday card display.