Blanchard family frustrated after deceased loved one’s bench left in a pile

BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) - A family is feeling disrespected after they discovered their loved one’s memorial bench had been moved and left piled on another part of the Blanchard Cemetery.

Brandon Bulmer was awoken Wednesday morning with the news after his family made the discovery. The bench that was dedicated to his brother, Dallas Bulmer, and placed near the gravesite, was missing. It was left leaning on a cemetery out-building.

“It's just disrespectful and it’s not okay,” Bulmer said.

After eight years in that spot, he said the sudden decision by the cemetery staff to move it didn’t make sense.

“There's several benches out here. There’s over a dozen, and I just don’t know why mine got picked out,” Bulmer said.

The cemetery superintendent told News 4 that they have no problem with benches as long as they’re in line with the headstone, aren’t sitting on another plot and aren’t facing the wrong direction.

They said the bench in question had been moved earlier this year because it was in the path of machinery, and that cemetery employees didn’t know who it belonged to or who to contact, so they left it near the building.

She said they would be happy to help replace it in a good location.

Bulmer said it was just behind the headstone in a space owned by his family where no one would ever be buried.

He also said he found it hard to believe it wasn’t clear who it belonged to.

“His name was on the bench. It still is,” Bulmer said. “His name is right next to that stone, and his name is on that stone.”

Now he wants to see it put back.

“You want us to face it in a different direction, face it towards the south instead of towards east and west. We’ll turn it,” he said. “But don’t lean it up against your barn and act like it’s trash.”