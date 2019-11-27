× Blazing Start Leads Portland to Win Over Thunder

The Portland Trail Blazers made their first 10 field goal attempts, scored 42 first quarter points and built a 23-point lead, never trailing on their way to a 136-119 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

The Blazers were playing their first home game with former Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony, who scored 19 points and made 9 of 11 shots from the field.

OKC cut the Blazers lead to nine early in the third quarter, then Portland pulled away, building the lead to 104-77 after the third quarter and leading by as many as 35 points.

Damian Lillard led Portland with 27points and five 3-pointers, with C.J. McCollum scoring 22 points and making four 3-pointers.

The Trail Blazers made 52 percent from the field, were 14-for-30 from three-point range, and made all 24 free throw attempts.

OKC made 44 percent from the field, and were led in scoring by Abdel Nader, who scored a career high 23 points.

Four other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Chris Paul scoring 16 points, Danilo Gallinari 14, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 11, and Dennis Schroder 10.

OKC was outrebounded 54-38.

The Thunder drop to 6-11 overall, and 1-7 on the road.

The Thunder play their next two games against New Orleans, hosting the Pelicans Friday at 7:00 pm at Chesapeake Arena, and visiting the Big Easy on Sunday for a 4:00 tipoff.