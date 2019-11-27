Brown and Hurts Will Make One and Only Bedlam Appearance at QB

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Both starting quarterbacks will be making their one and only Bedlam appearances when Oklahoma State hosts Oklahoma this Saturday night at 7:00 pm.

Both teams have grad transfers at the position, but with very different experience levels with their respective teams.

OSU's Dru Brown will be making just his second start for the Cowboys after replacing the injured Spencer Sanders last week at West Virginia.

OU's Jalen Hurts is a Heisman Trophy contender who has carried most of the Sooners' offensive load this season.