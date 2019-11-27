Convicted murderer found dead in cell at Oklahoma State Penitentiary

MCALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a convicted murderer on death row was found dead in his cell at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections say a correctional officer found 52-year-old Albert Johnson unresponsive in his bed on Monday evening.

A short time later, Johnson was pronounced dead.

Officials say they are investigating Johnson’s death, adding that the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Johnson’s cause and manner of death after completing an autopsy.

Johnson was sentenced to death after a jury found him guilty of raping two women in The Village, and murdering one of them in 2014.

He was convicted of first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill, forcible sodomy, first-degree rape, kidnapping, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.