Cowboys Get Boynton Win in Hometown

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team got off a 10-0 start, closed the first half with a big run and went on to beat Syracuse 86-72 on Wednesday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

OSU head coach Mike Boynton is from Brooklyn, and his team started the first half strong, then after the Orange went on a 21-3 run, finished the first half with a 29-10 run to lead 43-31 at halftime.

The Cowboys got the lead past 20 in the second half on their way to staying unbeaten at 6-0.

Isaac Likekele scored a career high 26 points and added 8 assists, and was joined by two other Cowboys in double figures.

Yor Anei had 19 points and 8 rebounds, while Thomas Dziagwa had 16 points and made four 3-pointers.

OSU shot 49 percent from the field and held Syracuse to just 33 percent.

Chris Harris scored nine points on three 3-pointers, all late in the first half.

The Cowboys overcame 20 turnovers in the game, and shot 23-for-28 at the free throw line.

OSU will play Mississippi in the NIT Season Tipoff Championship Game on Friday night at about 8:30 pm.

(photo courtesy @OSUMBB)