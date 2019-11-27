× Firefighters battle grass fires in Mooreland, Fargo

MOORELAND, Okla. (KFOR) – It was a busy day for first responders as grass fires sparked across the state and were fueled by strong winds.

One of the biggest fires burned in Woodward County.

Fire crews were forced to evacuate the town of Mooreland due to the dangerous flames. Residents in Fargo had to leave their homes as well.

At last check, this fire has been contained.

It may be some time before we know just how much damage Tuesday’s fires caused. However, officials say two homes were burned in Mooreland, including a 30-acre horse ranch.