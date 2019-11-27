Former Oklahoma probation officer sentenced for sex assaults

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR/ AP) – A former probation and parole officer has been sentenced after officials say he used his power over two women while they were on probation.

In July, authorities announced that 35-year-old Steven Michael Powers is charged with two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law based on two incidents that occurred in 2015 and 2017.

In one case, Powers allegedly forced his penis upon a victim’s mouth against her will. In another case, investigators say he exposed himself, touched her with his genitals and masturbated in front of her.

In both incidents, officials allege that Powers willfully deprived the two victims of liberty without due process of law, which includes the right to bodily integrity.

“While in his capacity as an Oklahoma Probation and Parole Officer, Steven Powers’ conduct was an abuse of the authority and trust bestowed upon him,” said Special Agent in Charge Melissa Godbold of the FBI Oklahoma City Division. “The civil rights violations in which Powers is alleged to have committed not only violate the Constitutional rights of his victims, but undermines the integrity of our judicial system. This investigation epitomizes the FBI’s commitment to addressing incidents in which an officer’s actions betray the public’s trust.”

In August, Powers pleaded guilty to the charges.

According to the Associated Press, Powers was sentenced to two years in prison as part of the plea agreement. In the agreement, Powers admitted that he sexually assaulted the two victims.

As part of the plea agreement, Powers also agreed to plead guilty to related state sexual misconduct charges. His sentence on the state charges will be served concurrently with the federal sentence. He also agreed to forfeit his law enforcement certification.