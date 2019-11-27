“God really orchestrated that whole day,” Tulsa nurse saves stranger’s life at restaurant

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) – Gary Talley says he definitely has something to be thankful for this year.

In October, Talley and his wife were inside Tally’s Cafe in Tulsa when he suddenly went into cardiac arrest.

Bayley Lewis and her husband were not even expecting to be at the cafe that night.

“We were going to celebrate my grandmother’s birthday and this grandmother, my Mimaw, she only likes Chinese food and Italian food so we go to the same Chinese restaurant every year,” Lewis told KJRH. “But that week she called us and said, ‘No, I want to go to Tally’s.’ And we’re like, ‘What?’ We were surprised but we were really OK with it. We do really like Tally’s.”

After their food arrived at their table, Lewis heard a woman calling for help. She said she turned around and saw that Gary Talley was turning blue.

Lewis has been a registered nurse for over 15 years, so her training took over and she performed CPR until getting Talley’s heartbeat back.

Fortunately, Gary Talley survived and now is thanking the angel that was sent his way.