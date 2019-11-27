Medical examiner: Missing man’s death ruled an accident

OKLAHOMA CITY – Family members may now have the answers they were looking for following the death of a man and his friend earlier this year.

In August, Lisa Coker told News 4 that her son, 21-year-old Bevin Coker, was at a friend’s house when he disappeared, leaving behind his cell phone and wallet. She said she last spoke with him on Aug. 26.

“I had a text conversation with my son because he had a doctor`s appointment the next day, and I wanted him to remember he had the doctor’s appointment,” Lisa told News 4. “He said yes, he was going to be there.”

The last text Bevin sent his mom said, “love you too.”

She says Tuesday morning she texted him back to say she would pick him up for the doctor’s appointment, but he didn’t have his phone with him. She says Bevin left it at his friend’s house the night he disappeared.

“It has been very tough not knowing because my son is not like this,” Lisa said. “Sometimes we might not exactly know where he is, but he’s always had his phone with him, and he’s always gotten back to me.”

Several days after Coker was reported missing, his family received the news that no one wants to hear. Investigators alerted her that a body had been found in a drainage ditch in northwest Oklahoma City.

Now, an autopsy report from the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office has released more details about Coker's death.

Officials determined that Coker died as a result of drowning and ruled his death an accident. The autopsy states Coker's body showed no signs of traumatic injuries.

According to the report, Coker and a friend were drinking at a home when a strong storm moved through the area. A witness reported seeing them 'playing' in the storm and told them to go back inside the house.

On Sept. 2, Coker's body was found floating in a retention pond about five-and-a-half miles from where he was last seen.

The body of Coker's friend was also found nearby.