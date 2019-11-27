Metro family fears they will be target of gang attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Police warned an innocent family to move out of their home and fast because they could be the next target in a drive-by shooting.

Detectives told them the previous owner of the house was a gang member who never mentioned his enemies could be coming back for revenge.

The new homeowners want the suspected gang members to know they are the ones who live at the address now.

“My family is very scared at what could happen,” Cheryl said. “We just want to be left alone. We’ve done nothing.”

Every time a car passes by, this metro family flinches.

“We don't know if the bullets are going to come daytime, nighttime, no one knows,” Cheryl said.

Monday night, there was a knock at the door. It was the police.

“They said you need to relocate, go somewhere else or stay away from the front windows in the house,” Cheryl said.

That’s because their new dream house is now the target of gangbangers.

There are six of them huddled inside – Cheryl, her daughter, her son-in-law and three young grandchildren.

“My kids want to go elsewhere, but we don’t have the money to go elsewhere,” Cheryl said.

They bought the southwest Oklahoma City home back in August, but if walls could talk they would have never signed the deal.

“We are afraid to be out period,” Cheryl said.

This street has a past. Neighbors homes are riddled with bullets.

Their specific address was previously the home of a former gang member, Terrance Britton.

Britton was arrested Monday after he was accused of shooting up a funeral, injuring two people outside a metro church.

Now police are worried Cheryl’s home could be the next target of rival gangs looking for revenge.

“The house is sold,” Cheryl said. “Go on and whatever you have with someone else. Leave us be.”

The family is so terrified they slept in a motel for a night and even dragged their mattresses into a back room to take cover.

“It’s been a nightmare the past few nights,” Cheryl said. “Scary to sleep and wonder if you’re going to wake up and who’s going to get hit.”

And without the money to move again, they’re sitting ducks hoping Britton’s enemies get the message that he no longer lives there.

“Leave us alone,” Cheryl said. “Let us live our life.”

Police told the family they will increase patrols in the area.