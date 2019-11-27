× Midwest City Police getting ahead of holiday thieves

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Midwest City Police are prepping their annual safety program ahead of Black Friday.

“We have every single unit involved somehow or another,” said Major Robert Cornelison.

With the shopping holiday inching closer and closer, police in Midwest City are working to get ahead of thieves.

“There’s people that come out here this time of year that are scammers. They can’t wait for people to slip up and make a false move, so we tend to want to be in the area when that happens,” said Sgt. Jarvis Nash.

The officers are getting some overtime patrolling the parking lots of major shopping areas that are busier than usual.

“Most of the surrounding areas come this way for Christmas time, so Choctaw, even places as far as Shawnee… places that don’t have outlets,” said Nash.

Three observation towers are set up in front of major stores off of SE 15th and SE 29th streets.

“Our shoplifting crimes go up a little bit, but in the parking lots it’s usually auto burglaries because people are leaving their vehicles unlocked,” said Cornelison.

He says thieves also watch for shoppers who leave bags in the backseat while going from store to store.

Officers also use this as an opportunity to connect with the community.

“We have instructed our officers that they are to spend some time in the stores. To go in there and talk to the managers, talk to the employees just see what’s going on,” said Cornelison.

Shopper we spoke with say, it’s relieving to see police out and about, working to keep them safe this holiday season.

“15 great grand-babies… and if their mammas bring them shopping out here they’re safe because Midwest City police are out here,” said shopper Max Williams.

Police also remind you to have your keys ready to go when you are leaving the store, especially if it’s dark out.