Native American heritage to be celebrated during OKC Thunder game

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Thunder will celebrate Native American tradition and communities in Oklahoma during their upcoming game.

Native American Heritage Night will be Friday, Nov. 29, when the Thunder take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

“The game will include pregame festivities throughout the arena and in-game features of Native American Culture,” a Thunder news release said.

The Rev. Dr. David Wilson of Oklahoma Indian Missionary Conference and United Methodist Church will lead the invocation before tipoff, and Seminole Nation Honor Guard members will present the colors.

Sarah Pohawpatchoko will perform the National Anthem, and she will be joined by Comanche Nation Youth Dancers, who will perform the anthem in sign language in full Native American regalia.

Bunky Echo-Hawk will give a live art performance during halftime, and his final piece will be donated to the Thunder Cares Foundation. Echo-Hawk is an Oklahoma native and an esteemed Native American artist and poet. He currently works with Nike’s N7 Brand.

“Guests can take photos at the chalk wall in Section 312 and at the photo booth in Section 317, which will both have themed art,” the news release states.

