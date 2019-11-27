× New educational program at American Banjo Museum gets help from Kermit The Frog

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new educational program hopes to teach elementary school students to embrace and understand music, art, and rich history of the banjo.

From its African roots to mainstream popularity during the Roaring 20s, the music and story of the banjo are inextricably woven into America’s history.

Now, the American Banjo Museum offers an educational program that allows students to visit the museum, attend an interactive performance and even create their own banjos.

“I love any opportunity to share music, the banjo, and education with kids,” said Lucas Ross, ABM’s Outreach and Promotions Coordinator. “The colorful history of the banjo grew along with America – and both stories continue to evolve and intersect…it’s exciting to share this story.”

A video history of the banjo will feature Kermit The Frog, the world’s most famous amphibian, along with a host of other important figures in American music history.

“As a follow-up to our Learning Lounge educational and research facility, the new BANJO ROOTS program represents our first opportunity to introduce the banjo in a meaningful way to school groups,” comments ABM Executive Director, Johnny Baier. “We couldn’t be more proud of this exciting new educational opportunity.”

Kermit The Frog has been on display at the museum as part of the current ‘Jim Henson- Life and Legacy’ exhibit.

“Jim Henson loved banjo music and expressed that through his characters. The American Banjo Museum is the ideal place to demonstrate that appreciation, providing a unique opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of Jim’s creative expression. Young audiences served by the museum will no doubt find inspiration from his example,” said Karen Falk, vice president of The Jim Henson Legacy.

Kermit the Frog’s appearance and inclusion in telling the banjo’s story was made possible by Muppets Studio/Disney and The Jim Henson Legacy.