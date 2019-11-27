OKC Tree Lighting Festival and other wintertime events rescheduled

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Tree Lighting Festival and a couple other holiday and winter-themed events have been rescheduled because of rainy weather.

The OKC Tree Lighting Festival, presented by Sonic, has been rescheduled to Saturday, Nov. 30.

“Mayor David Holt and Santa will still be lighting the tree at 6:15 p.m., and attendees can expect to see the same performers and activities that were originally scheduled,” a Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership news release states.

The OKC Dodgers moved their public opening of the LifeShare WinterFest and Snow Tubing from Friday to Saturday, and all public snow tubing sessions previously planned for this Friday have been canceled due to inclement weather.

“Tickets purchased for Friday’s snow tubing sessions can be exchanged at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Ticket Office for any other session based on availability,” the news release states. “The special $10 unlimited riding offer will be available in conjunction with the OKC Tree Lighting festival from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 only.”

You can call the OKC Dodgers ticket office at (405) 218-1000 if you have questions about snow tubing.

The opening of Free Holiday Water Taxi Rides has also been postponed to Saturday. The taxi rides will be in service Nov. 30 through Dec. 29, from 6 to 9 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays.