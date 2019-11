OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One of the newest members of the Oklahoma City Police Department is already making an impact.

Officials say their newest K-9 officer, Bear, just completed his 14-week training program and began his patrol with MSgt. Brian Cook.

During one arrest on Tuesday night, Bear was called in to track down a suspect who ran from a stolen car.

Authorities say it marked Bear’s first apprehension with the department.