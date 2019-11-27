Oklahoma restaurant providing free food to first responders working on Thanksgiving

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many families will be gathering around a table for Thanksgiving dinner, many others will not be able to spend the holiday with loved ones.

Instead, they are needed on the job.

That’s why a popular restaurant is hoping to give back to emergency personnel who will have to miss out on a Thanksgiving meal in order to serve the community.

The Fried Taco, located inside The Collective, announced that it will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving evening.

During that time, on-duty emergency services personnel and first responders are invited to come and enjoy a free taco.