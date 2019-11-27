Puppy born without anus gets life-saving surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUTHER, Okla. - A puppy born without an anus managed to survive for six long weeks without being able to relieve himself.

When the owners of the Chihuahua mix took him to see Dr. Heatly at Great Plains Veterinary Services in Arcadia, x-rays showed the little guy's bulging belly was packed full with feces.

Dr. Heatly says his owners surrendered him, so rather than euthanize him, she made the decision to surgically create a new anus for the puppy.

That life-saving surgery instantly allowed the six-week-old puppy to expel the impacted material.

Dr. Heatly then contacted some local non-profit rescue groups and Jennie and Jason Hays with Oliver and Friends Farm Rescue in Luther jumped at the chance to take him in.

Jason fittingly named the puppy 'Deuce.'

They haven't decided if they'll keep Deuce at their 27-acre animal sanctuary for their 130 disabled or unwanted animals, or whether they'll eventually adopt him out.

Also at the ranch is Milo, the hound puppy whose surgery to correct his upside-down paws went viral.

But for now, Deuce's number one priority is getting rid of the number two.

You can follow the little guy's progress on the Oliver and Friends Farm Rescue Facebook page.