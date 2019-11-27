Residents frustrated as downtown construction continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -- People who work near Scissortail Park at the intersection of SW 3rd and Walker are fed up with more construction following the completion of the new OKC Boulevard.

"I often get calls from my clients asking how to get to my shop," Christian Gardner, who works at Monticello Cabinets and Doors, told News 4.

Gardner said it's been a traffic nightmare for his business lately at the corner of SW 3rd and Walker due to ongoing construction.

"They pull in on Walker and before this was all torn up, it was pretty simple to see, go around 4th and come around," Gardner said.

He said he and his business partners were relieved when ODOT crews finished the new OKC Boulevard back in August, just in time for the opening of Scissortail Park in September.

However, now, a city project is underway.

"They put in all this sod during construction of the boulevard here about six months ago and just the other day they came and torn it all back up without any explanation and no reasoning," Gardner said.

Officials with the city of OKC tell News 4 that area was sodded by ODOT before they completed their project and then turned things over to the city to begin a separate landscape project. In the process of that, we're told some of the sod placed by ODOT was torn up and now has to be replaced.

"Waste of money, taxpayer money really," Gardner said.

Gardner is wanting to know just how much it's costing taxpayers.

Officials with the city were checking for News 4 on Wednesday morning when we asked, but we haven't heard back.

"We've got a brand new, beautiful park. I see it's busy all the time. I just wish that people could come down and experience it without the sound and without the sights of construction so much," Gardner said.

We also asked city officials when that landscape project will be completed and we haven't heard back.