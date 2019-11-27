× Suspect injured after crashing stolen motorcycle during chase with OKCPD

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say a suspect is injured after leading them on a chase with a motorcycle that was reported stolen.

Officers attempted to stop the suspect near SW 29th and Meridian, and the suspect initiated the pursuit.

Speeds reached up to 80 mph when the suspect crashed out near NW 10th and Quapaw.

Officials say the suspect broke his leg.

There is no other information available at this time.