“There was blood everywhere,” Deer causes destruction in Edmond home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) - An Edmond family had a very unexpected guest Tuesday evening when a six-point buck crashed through their storm door.

"A bomb, an explosion, a crash... it was just like, 'What in the world is going on,'" homeowner Griff Henderson said.

The deer skidded through the living room, slid into the bedroom and, at one point, got stuck in a closet and again in the bathroom.

"I’ve never been in a murder scene before, but there was blood everywhere, destruction everywhere, our bathroom area, you probably see more blood than you do floor actually," Henderson said.

Three Edmond police officers and Animal Services came to the rescue. However, there was a lot of uncertainty. At one point, police even pulled out riot gear.

"There was a lot of confusion, a lot of deliberation on what to do, what the best course of action was, as this deer continued to run around this person's house, destroying their rooms," Emily Ward with Edmond police said.

It took officers an hour and a half to get the deer out of the home by roping one of its antlers.

"He was so severely injured after the whole ordeal," Ward said.

Unfortunately, in the end, the deer could not be saved and had to be euthanized.

The family is working with their insurance company to deal with the clean-up.