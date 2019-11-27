Three weeks later: OSBI offers reward in missing teen case

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s been three weeks since an Oklahoma girl disappeared, now the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is offering a $5,000 reward for information, and family members are still frantically searching for her around Pauls Valley.

Seventeen-year-old Faith Lindsey was reported missing on Nov. 1 by family members.

Faith is described as 5’2″ and 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She has a tattoo on her abdomen of a key with the initials JL and SM, and a cross tattoo on her thumb.

Faith’s sister, Justice, told News 4 that Faith had been living with her boyfriend in Pauls Valley and working at the local Sonic.

“[He] texted me Monday night saying that he can’t find her, she’s missing, freaking out,” Justice said.

After receiving his texts, Justice told News 4 that she got then got strange text messages from her sister’s phone. She says the messages claimed that she was with a person who wouldn’t take her home and that she couldn’t get a ride.

“She was misspelling a lot of things that night,” Justice said. “And Faith, she has very good punctuation and spelling, and that just wasn’t her.”

In addition to the texts, Justice says she was receiving phone calls from Faith’s phone.

“She kept trying to call me a lot, but hang up as soon as I answered,” Justice said.

Authorities searching around the clock for the missing Pauls Valley teen.

OSBI agents say Faith could be in Seminole, Garvin or Pontotoc counties.

Her case has been entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

If you know something about her disappearance, or if you saw something unusual or suspicious around the time she vanished, please contact OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.