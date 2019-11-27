Traveling for Thanksgiving? Prepare for construction at Will Rogers World Airport

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As millions of Americans head to airports across the country for one of the busiest travel days of the year, airport officials stress that an ongoing construction project could cause issues for some travelers.

Since October, officials at Will Rogers World Airport have been dealing with a major construction project, which has caused some traffic delays.

“We’re going to see some backups, we’re going to have some detours,” said Will Rogers World Airport spokesperson Karen Carney.

One of the major delays involves Terminal Drive, which is the main roadway in and out of Will Rogers World Airport. The lanes are narrowed to just one lane, and the construction zone begins on Meridian Ave., just north of the S.W. 54th St. bridge.

Also, there will be no left turns onto or off of S.W. 54th St. at Meridian. Due to the left turn restrictions, vehicles will be detoured to Air Cargo Rd. or Amelia Earhart Lane depending on the direction of travel.

To avoid confusion, the airport strongly encourages both inbound and outbound drivers to utilize Airport Rd. in lieu of 54th St.

Officials say that although southbound lane closures will extend all the way to the terminal, all parking facilities will be accessible.

If you are planning to fly out of the airport in the next few months, airport officials recommend that you allow an additional 15 to 20 minutes to navigate the construction.