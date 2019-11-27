× Volunteers preparing to serve 1,000 meals at City Rescue Mission’s Thanksgiving event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local organization is working to make sure those in need don’t go hungry on Thanksgiving.

Officials with the City Rescue Mission say volunteers are hard at work preparing for the organization’s annual event.

As many as 300 volunteers will be on hand to serve breakfast and lunch, decorate tables, and provide desserts to hungry Oklahomans.

This year, the City Rescue Mission is expecting to serve over 1,000 meals during the annual Thanksgiving Breakfast and Thanksgiving Banquet on Thursday.

Organizers say they will serve KK’s famous apple cinnamon pancakes for breakfast, which will begin at 7 a.m.

Beginning at 12 p.m., volunteers will serve smoked turkey with all of the trimmings.