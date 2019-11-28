$2,000 reward offered in search for stolen cattle in Jefferson County

RINGLING, Okla.  (KFOR) – Authorities in southern Oklahoma are searching for steers that were stolen out of Jefferson County.

Officials say nearly 80 steers were stolen from a ranch south of Ringling between Sunday evening and early Monday morning.

Investigators say the steers weigh about 600 pounds each and have a ‘7’ brand on their left hip.

The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

If you have any information that might help in the investigation, call (888) 830-2333 or (940) 389-6123.

 

