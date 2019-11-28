Alleged thief makes of with $5,000 worth of equipment from Oklahoma church

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) – Authorities in Tulsa are searching for a thief who targeted an Oklahoma church and stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Monday morning, the pastor at Legacy Church in Tulsa was alerted to a break-in by the church’s security system.

After checking the surveillance video, an intruder was seen taking equipment from the sanctuary.

“We felt violated. We felt powerless. There was nothing we could do but sit there and watch,” Bishop Terrell Davis, with Legacy Church, told FOX 23.

In all, officials say about $5,000 worth of equipment was stolen including a keyboard, monitors, speakers and a bass guitar.

“We’re a giving church, and he probably could’ve gotten more if he asked,” Davis said.