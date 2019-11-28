Body found along rural Bryan County road identified

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) – Authorities say they have identified a body that was found earlier this month in Bryan County.

On Nov. 14, officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say a resident found a body inside a vehicle on a rural road in Bryan County.

At the time, investigators say the resident was searching for people who had been hunting illegally when she made the tragic discovery.

According to KXII, the OSBI says the body found in the car is 27-year-old John Talon Self.

At this point, the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Self’s cause and manner of death.

If you have any information or saw anything unusual on Matoy Road just east of Caddo, Okla., please contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.