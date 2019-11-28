× City Rescue Mission event aims to help hunger, loneliness among homeless

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s a tradition of generosity and volunteering that continues to thrive in Oklahoma City every Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, the City Rescue Mission provided a Thanksgiving feast for their clients and organizers said the turnout was much bigger than expected.

Volunteer hosts not only serve the meal, but they also sit down to eat with the homeless.

Organizers say it is a great way to provide a feeling of family to people who may be alone for the holidays.

“Most of our clients don’t have family that they can go home and spend Thanksgiving with, so being able to sit and have a Thanksgiving meal with a family is really impactful in their lives,” said Erin Goodin, with the City Rescue Mission.

Over 200 volunteers and their families sponsored tables to share their holiday meal with the less fortunate.