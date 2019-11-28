× Firefighters: Alarms alert two Oklahoma families to carbon monoxide levels

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It is that time of the year when a simple decision to heat the house or cook a special meal can have dramatic consequences.

On Thanksgiving Day, fire crews from Oklahoma City responded to two cases of possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

Officials say the first call came from a home near S.E. 23rd St., near the I-35 Service Rd.

The second call came from a home near N.E. 52nd and Denver in Spencer.

Fortunately, both homes had carbon monoxide alarms that went off and alerted the families to the danger.

“In both of these cases, they had high levels of CO in their house,” said Capt. Jeff Chappell, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Firefighters helped those families ventilate their homes and called ONG to come out and determine the source of the carbon monoxide.