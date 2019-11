FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) – A local base is asking the community for help spreading a little bit of Christmas cheer to soldiers this holiday season.

According to KSWO, Fort Sill is looking for families who are willing to let basic trainees spend Christmas Day with them as part of the ‘Adopt A Soldier for Christmas’ program.

If you would be willing to open your home, call Specialist Ashley Davis at (580)442-1328 or email her at ASHLEY.I.GILLEY2.MIL@MAIL.MIL.