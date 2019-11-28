“It barely missed his skull,” Dog shot by arrow barely survives injuries

NEWALLA, Okla. (KFOR) – A dog was shot and left to die in his very own backyard, according to the dog’s owner.

Brandon Wisda rushed his 1-year-old lab, Max, to the emergency vet.

Max survived but now the family is struggling to understand why anyone would treat their dog so viciously.

Max is certainly man’s best friend. Brandon Wisda and the 1-year-old lab have been inseparable since they met.

“We got him when he was a pup and he`s been a real sweet dog. Just real playful and sweet,” he said.

That is why Wisda was stunned after waking up one morning to a gruesome discovery. He found a trail of blood throughout his house, leading right to Max.

“We found him on the floor over here bleeding out, we picked him up and brought him the vet. We thought it was a gunshot wound,” he said.

However, it wasn’t a bullet.

Max had been shot in the back of the head with an arrow, which missed his spine by a fraction of an inch.

“It barely missed his skull, went through his neck, missed his spine and out the other side of his neck,” he said.

Wisda said there was no weapon left behind, and the arrow that pierced through Max’s neck was nowhere to be found.

Veterinarians say Max is lucky to have even survived.

“They stitched him up and had to put a tube in him for three days or the four days they had him. They had to keep him the whole time, his eyes were swelling shut,” he said.

Max stayed at the animal hospital for days before he could come home, racking up hundreds of dollars in veterinary bills.

Wisda doesn’t believe this was an accident and wants whoever is responsible to fess up.

“I suspect, yeah, that somebody probably did it for sport. I mean, he was in the yard so no real reason for defense or anything like that. It was shot by an arrow for who knows why,” he said.

Max is expected to make a full recovery. Wisda is starting a fundraiser to help with the medical bills.