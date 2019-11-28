Missing an ingredient? Here are stores that are open on Thanksgiving

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As families scramble to put together a massive feast, many chefs will probably notice an ingredient or two missing from the kitchen.
If you have forgotten something and need to make a last-minute run to the store, you may be in luck.
There are a few spots that will be open on Thanksgiving, but many have adjusted their hours for the holiday.
Stores that will be open on Thanksgiving are as follows:
- Sprouts Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Target: Opens at 5 p.m.
- Walmart: Open all-day
- Whole Foods Market: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- WinCo Foods: Close at 3 p.m.