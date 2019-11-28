Missing an ingredient? Here are stores that are open on Thanksgiving

Posted 10:39 am, November 28, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As families scramble to put together a massive feast, many chefs will probably notice an ingredient or two missing from the kitchen.

If you have forgotten something and need to make a last-minute run to the store, you may be in luck.

There are a few spots that will be open on Thanksgiving, but many have adjusted their hours for the holiday.

Stores that will be open on Thanksgiving are as follows:

  • Sprouts Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Target: Opens at 5 p.m.
  • Walmart: Open all-day
  • Whole Foods Market: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • WinCo Foods: Close at 3 p.m.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.